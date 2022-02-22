Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equitable Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$76.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.76. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$59.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at C$5,639,042.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

