Reviewing NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) & Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.44 million 1.21 -$3.34 million ($0.04) -76.25

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -1.43% 0.37% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 803.95%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

