Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.32

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

