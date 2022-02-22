RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0287 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $180,954.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00108689 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

