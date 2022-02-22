RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.64. 2,269,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,471. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $394.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

