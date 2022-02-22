Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

