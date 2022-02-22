Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rogers stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 12 month low of $172.21 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rogers by 2,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,465,000 after acquiring an additional 355,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

