Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rogers stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 12 month low of $172.21 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rogers by 2,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,465,000 after acquiring an additional 355,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
