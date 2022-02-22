Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.77.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

