Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 6.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.66 and last traded at $120.26. Approximately 137,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,511,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

