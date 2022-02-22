Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.250-$15.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

ROP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,502. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

