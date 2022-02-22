Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 930,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 221,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 877,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $23.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.