Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,374 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

