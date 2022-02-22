Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,041 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.68% of PubMatic worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,036 shares of company stock worth $9,616,669. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PUBM opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

