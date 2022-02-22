Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.