Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.82 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of AptarGroup worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

