Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.47 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of Spire worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

