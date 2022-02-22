Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$90.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.78.

TSE:NTR traded down C$0.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,366. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$52.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.63.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

