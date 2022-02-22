Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,307 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of State Street worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

