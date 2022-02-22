Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 530” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 530 ($7.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.82) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 529.75 ($7.20).

HSBA opened at GBX 547.40 ($7.44) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £110.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 441.65.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

