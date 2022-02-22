Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,920 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Abiomed worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $298.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.38.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

