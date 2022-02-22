Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,660 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.18% of PRA Group worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

