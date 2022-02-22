Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of Ryder System worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of R traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,482. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

