Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 367,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 238,965 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 190,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

