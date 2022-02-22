Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.65% of Safety Insurance Group worth $55,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

