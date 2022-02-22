Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.