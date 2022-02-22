Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 2nd (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SCZC opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. Santa Cruz County Bank has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

