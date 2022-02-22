Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.37. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 64,645 shares trading hands.
STSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.35.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
