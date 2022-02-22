Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 4291833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

