Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 58,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

