Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $57.97 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549,870 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $57,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 124,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

