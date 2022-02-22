Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 234,199 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Comerica worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,994. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

