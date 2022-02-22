Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 529,474 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,474 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 435,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,842,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

