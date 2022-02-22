Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 529,474 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,474 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 435,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,842,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.