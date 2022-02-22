Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $32.15 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 949,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

