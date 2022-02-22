Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 753,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,827 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 324.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,702 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $13,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

YELP traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 5,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

