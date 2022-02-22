Schrödinger (SDGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SDGR stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.