Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

