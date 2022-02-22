Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

