Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.75% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $982.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

