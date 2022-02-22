Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$165.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 137.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 472,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 273,298 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

