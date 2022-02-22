SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SE stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $272.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SEA has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,065 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $135,807,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEA by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 105,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
