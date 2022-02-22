SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SE stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $272.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SEA has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,065 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $135,807,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEA by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 105,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.