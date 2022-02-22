Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 7th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
Seaboard has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,099.02 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.