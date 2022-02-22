Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 7th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,099.02 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

