SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

