SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

