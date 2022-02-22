SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

BIIB stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.61 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

