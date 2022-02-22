SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,872,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $264.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

