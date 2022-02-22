Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $107.09. 386,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.