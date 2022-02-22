Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEE. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

NYSE SEE opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

