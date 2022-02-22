Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

