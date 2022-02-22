SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. 621,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.