Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

